News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Pop Up: How Six Weeks Can Launch A Lady Startup

mamamia out loud

3 days ago · 20 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

For anyone dreaming of starting their own business, and being their own boss... the doors for the 2020 intake of The Lady Startup Activation Plan are open! We want you (and your business idea) to join us.

Over six weeks, Lady Startup founder Mia Freedman will guide you through the steps you need in order to launch your business the right way, in a series of videos you can watch anywhere, anytime.

So if you're ready to stop thinking about it, and actually make that first step towards being a Lady Startup click here: https://www.ladystartup.com/  

And if you're not sure if you've got a business idea, check out the Lady Startup Idea Generator: https://www.ladystartup.com/pages/idea-generator/   

More Episodes

Pop Up: How Six Weeks Can Launch A Lady Startup

20 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Why Jameela Jamil Had To Explain Her Sexuality

42 minutes  ·  4 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Meet Nick

25 minutes  ·  5 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Caroline Flack And Who's To Blame

39 minutes  ·  6 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Female Sex Scene We Never Thought We'd See

41 minutes  ·  13 Feb 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Weinstein’s Lawyer Just Told Us What She Really Thinks

43 minutes  ·  11 Feb 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Taylor Swift And The "Annoying Woman" Syndrome

41 minutes  ·  06 Feb 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The J. Lo And Shakira Debate That Split The Podcast

40 minutes  ·  04 Feb 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Is Coronavirus Making People Racist?

42 minutes  ·  30 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Kobe Bryant And The Shock Of Sudden Celebrity Deaths

35 minutes  ·  28 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Three Things Indigenous Australians Want The Government To Do

19 minutes  ·  25 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Influencers In The Wild

44 minutes  ·  23 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Jen and Brad: A Forensic Analysis

40 minutes  ·  21 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Third Person In Every Sex Scene

38 minutes  ·  16 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Complex Story of Wilson Gavin

40 minutes  ·  14 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Resignation Of Harry And Meghan

49 minutes  ·  09 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

SPECIAL EPISODE: The Bushfires

46 minutes  ·  05 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

2020 Word Of The Year

25 minutes  ·  31 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Recommendations: Best TV Series Of 2019

13 minutes  ·  26 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Recommendations: Best Books Of 2019

18 minutes  ·  24 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio