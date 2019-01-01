The Complicated Appeal Of Kyle Sandilands

After teasing the audience about it for weeks, radio host Kyle Sandilands pulled a prank about having a serious health condition on the TV show 60 Minutes and people were furious. Should we expect more from a news program? And what is it about Kyle that so many Australians find appealing?
Also, dubbed ‘generation boomerang’, 331,000 kids have moved back in with their parents because of COVID-19. Could this change in living arrangements be a good thing? We discuss.
Plus, what’s Trump planning to do next? Time for Mia’s US check-in.
This episode of Mamamia Out Loud is brought to you by Fantastic Furniture https://www.fantasticfurniture.com.au/
LINKS
The article about the ‘Boomerang Generation’... https://bit.ly/36qk7z8
No Filter with Amelia Lester… https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/no-filter/check-in-with-amelia-lester/
RECCOS
Mia- Little Fires Everywhere on Amazon Prime… https://bit.ly/2XvnZLa
And,
Mark Maron’s WTF interview with Lynn Shelton… http://www.wtfpod.com/podcast/in-memoriam-remembering-lynn-shelton
CREDITS
Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright
Producer: Lem Zakharia, Elise Cooper and Luca Lavigne
CONTACT US
Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386
Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au
Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/
Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia- https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/