The Complicated Appeal Of Kyle Sandilands

mamamia out loud

a day ago · 43 minutes

After teasing the audience about it for weeks, radio host Kyle Sandilands pulled a prank about having a serious health condition on the TV show 60 Minutes and people were furious. Should we expect more from a news program? And what is it about Kyle that so many Australians find appealing?

Also, dubbed ‘generation boomerang’, 331,000 kids have moved back in with their parents because of COVID-19. Could this change in living arrangements be a good thing? We discuss. 

Plus, what’s Trump planning to do next? Time for Mia’s US check-in.

This episode of Mamamia Out Loud is brought to you by Fantastic Furniture https://www.fantasticfurniture.com.au/

LINKS

The article about the ‘Boomerang Generation’... https://bit.ly/36qk7z8

No Filter with Amelia Lester… https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/no-filter/check-in-with-amelia-lester/

RECCOS

Mia- Little Fires Everywhere on Amazon Prime… https://bit.ly/2XvnZLa

And,

Mark Maron’s WTF interview with Lynn Shelton… http://www.wtfpod.com/podcast/in-memoriam-remembering-lynn-shelton

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Lem Zakharia, Elise Cooper and Luca Lavigne

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

