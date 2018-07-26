Kissing Hands And Licking Babies

The Internet got very excited this week about a photo of a mother licking her baby after birth. Is there much difference between kissing your newborn and licking their heads?

Plus, dating guru Matthew Hussey is everywhere at the moment, and our Entertainment Editor Laura Brodnik has seen him in real life. So is there a method to his madness or is it all a bit of a crock?

And turns out no one is inviting plus ones to their wedding anymore. Sweet relief, or a bit of a shame.

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens and Mia Freedman

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

RECOMMENDATIONS

Jessie: Little Thoughts Co

Holly: Ninja Warrior on Channel 9 and War on Waste on ABC

Mia: The Inappropriate Gift Co

