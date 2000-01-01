Listen to yesterday's subscriber-only segment here: https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/mamamia-out-loud/nipples-ugly-trainers-fashion-crystal-ball

On the show today, what is kindness porn and why is it pissing us off? Plus, Jessie Stephens, the queen of canceling, has a bone to pick with universities. And our best and worst of the week which includes Neighbours, dinner guests, and… being someone’s daughter-in-law.

The End Bits:

Subscribe to Mamamia

RECOMMENDATIONS: Jessie wants you to watch The Crime Of The Century on Binge

Sign up to the Mamamia Newsletter here

Watch Susan's pilot of Dinner Guests here: https://10play.com.au/dinner-guest

Find our new podcast Fill My Cup here: https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/fill-my-cup/

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

CREDITS:

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens, Susan Carland

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

Audio Producer: Leah Porges

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au

Become a Mamamia subscriber: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.