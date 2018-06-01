Can a Pregnant Woman Go Jogging While Eating a Kebab?

Can a diabetic stop for a doughnut while she’s out jogging? What if she needed to rest on a bench midway through? Does that behavior warrant a $1000 fine? Help! We’re confused and we need guidance.

Also, Scott Morrison is now officially the most popular leader since Kevin Rudd was back in 2009. Left and right wing feuds have dissolved and the government is vigilantly looking out for the vulnerable. Could this be our new normal?

Plus, as Mia put it, ‘you know things are serious when the Queen gives a speech and it’s not Christmas’. We unpack the Queen’s speech and why it made us feel so warm and fuzzy on the inside.

LINKS

Mamamia’s article featuring Mark McGowan’s video… https://www.mamamia.com.au/mark-mcgowan-kebab/

RECOS

Mia- The Nike Training Club app… https://www.nike.com/au/ntc-app

Jessie- Tim Farriss speaking to Esther Perel… https://tim.blog/2018/06/01/the-tim-ferriss-show-transcripts-esther-perel/

Holly- The Stranger on Netflix… https://www.netflix.com/au/title/81001209

And, Unorthodox on Netflix…

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Lem Zakharia and Luca Lavigne

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia- https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/