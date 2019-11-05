We're Very Grateful To Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend

Prime Minister Jacinda Arden has set a precedent yet again. In a recent video that went viral, Jacinda spent two minutes listing the policies her government has implemented in the past two years - and it’s… overwhelming. Jessie, Mia, and Holly reflect on how much they’ve accomplished in the last two years, and it looks very different.

Plus, Kiwi singer Lorde has just lost her beloved rescue dog, Pearl, and says she’s too grief-stricken to work. We can’t help but ask, is stoicism dead? And is there something to be said for just ‘getting on with things’?

And, 55-year-old Keanu Reeves is back in the headlines, all because of his new girlfriend. Why are we applauding a man for having a girlfriend roughly the same age as him? And what’s so bad about age gaps in relationships anyway?

Hosts: Mia Freedman Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Lem Zakharia

