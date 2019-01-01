Everyone is talking about the accidental shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed on a film set when actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun. How has the world reacted, and what does it tell us about Hollywood?

Plus, do you ever feel like life would be easier if you weren’t so smart? One celebrity thinks so.

And, are you out of practice at saying 'no'? How to unlearn your Yes Woman ways.

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Holly Wainwright and Mia Freedman

