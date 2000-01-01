It’s a bit of a celebrity news bonanza today and one such story concerns a very famous woman and the man who’s reportedly cheating on her and why everyone is so very surprised. And the other is the fact that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married over the weekend and Holly thinks anti-weddings are here to stay.

Plus, what the heck is blowfishing? And do you do it?



Laura Brodnik joins Jessie and Holly on the show to discuss…

The End Bits:

Subscribe to Mamamia

RECOMMENDATIONS: Jessie wants you to watch Elvis at the movies.

Sign up to the Mamamia Newsletter here

Find our new podcast Fill My Cup here: https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/fill-my-cup/

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

CREDITS:

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens, Laura Brodnik

Listen to Laura on The Spill here.

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

Audio Producer: Leah Porges

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au

Become a Mamamia subscriber: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.