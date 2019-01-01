Jessie's Heartsick

Our very own Jessie's highly anticipated debut, Heartsick, has finally hit bookstore shelves. Holly and Mia interview the (ahem) INTERNATIONALLY BEST SELLING author, to bring you all the juicy details.

Plus, you'll hear insight from Jessie into the process of writing the book, and learn more about the characters.

And, a very special treat for Outlouders, as Jessie reads for us two exclusive excerpts from Heartsick: Three stories about love and loss, and what happens in between

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

