Chrissy Teigen, Anti-vaxxers and Jessie's Secret Brother

Before the recommencement of the 2020 NRL season, a number of safeguards were put in place. In line with Scott Morrison’s “no jab, no play” policy, all players were advised to have the flu injection to ensure the safety of all teams. Now, two players have lost their jobs for refusing the vaccine, and a subset of the league are furious. How do we feel about people’s jobs being conditional upon being vaccinated?

Also, chef and writer Alison Roman is being widely criticised for comments she made about Marie Kondo and Chrissy Teigen. We discuss.

Plus, when Jessie was 14, she stumbled upon a hidden birth certificate. 11 years later, her mother revealed that the certificate belonged to a brother she'd never met. A year ago, Jessie met Andrew and she tells us how she found out, how she felt, and what her relationship is like with Andrew now.

