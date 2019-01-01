News
JLo Has A Joyful Heart

mamamia out loud

16 hours ago · 32 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Jennifer Lopez has upset a lot of people...by saying she doesn’t get botox because she’s  ‘not that kind of person.’ It’s off the back of news the 51 year old is launching her own skincare line. Holly asks the question, how much honesty do famous women owe us about their faces? 

Plus, Jessie’s had a preview of what might be around the corner for us at family Christmas this year, after she got into a disagreement with her cousin over the 'existence' of Covid-19.

And, a listener dilemma about expensive hand-me-downs and Facebook Marketplace.

THE END BITS

Recommendations: Jessie wants you to listen to a podcast called 'You're Wrong About' Don't forget to email us a voice memo with your Word of the Year for 2021, to outloud@mamamia.com.au

Follow us on Instagram @MamamiaOutLoud 

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

