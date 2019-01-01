JLo Has A Joyful Heart

Jennifer Lopez has upset a lot of people...by saying she doesn’t get botox because she’s ‘not that kind of person.’ It’s off the back of news the 51 year old is launching her own skincare line. Holly asks the question, how much honesty do famous women owe us about their faces?

Plus, Jessie’s had a preview of what might be around the corner for us at family Christmas this year, after she got into a disagreement with her cousin over the 'existence' of Covid-19.

And, a listener dilemma about expensive hand-me-downs and Facebook Marketplace.

