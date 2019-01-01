James Mathison was a mainstay of Australian TV after hosting Australian Idol. Recently, he has slipped out of the limelight, but new paparazzi shots of him working a "normal" job at a warehouse have Mia, Holly and Jessie questioning why we're so intrigued by the ordinariness of life after fame.



Check out Mia's recommendation of the new season of Extraordinary Stories Young Talent Time: Australia's Child Star Factory on MPlus.







CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Holly Wainwright and Mia Freedman

Producer: Sydney Pead

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.