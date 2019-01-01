News
Why Jameela Jamil Had To Explain Her Sexuality

mamamia out loud

4 days ago · 42 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

In her documentary Miss Americana, Taylor Swift talks openly about her struggle with an eating disorder. That inspired writer Anne Helen Petersen to write an article on how unhealthy relationships with food can hide in plain sight. We ask, is it OK to tell someone that they have an eating disorder?

Also, today we answer a group therapy question posted by one of our listeners. Is it OK for teenage or tween girls to sleep in their male cousin’s room? 

Plus, actress Jameela Jamil recently came out as queer on Twitter after she was announced as a judge on a TV vouging competition. Why is it still hard to come out and announce your sexuality? And what does it mean to be Queer in 2020?

This episode of Mamamia Outloud is brought to you by Cluey Learning

LINKS

The article by Anne Helen Petersen titled ‘Taylor Swift and The Grey Area of Disordered Eating’... https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/annehelenpetersen/taylor-swift-miss-americana-disordered-eating-body-image

The No Filter Podcast interview with Anne Helen Petersen… https://www.mamamia.com.au/no-filter-anne-helen-petersen/

The Taylor Swift Documentary ‘Miss Americana’... https://www.netflix.com/au/title/81028336

The Butterfly Foundation for eating disorders… https://thebutterflyfoundation.org.au

The podcast Eligible’s second episode ‘Meet Bushra’... 

Lady Startup Courses… https://www.ladystartup.com/pages/courses/

RECOS

Lem- The Pharmacist Docu Series on Netflix… https://www.netflix.com/au/title/81002576

Rachel- Tarot cards… https://www.fountaintarot.com/

Mia- Lady Startup Ric Rac Road , Proud Poppy Clothing, and Bloom Councelling… https://www.instagram.com/proudpoppyclothing/?hl=en and https://www.bloomcounselling.com.au/

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Rachel Corbett, and Lem Zakharia

Producer: Lem Zakharia and Leah Porges

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

Why Jameela Jamil Had To Explain Her Sexuality

