Mamamia Out Loud

Mamamia Podcasts

We Need To Apologise

A Victorian woman's heartbreaking plea to politicians in response to a ban on IVF has gone viral. What does it tell us about our collective frustration, and is there ever really such a thing as 'elective' surgery?

We need to talk about one of the characters in And Just Like That to whom some feel a grave injustice has been done.

And, there are some things we’d like to apologise for already even though we’re only halfway through January.

The End Bits

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Emma Gillespie and Claire Murphy

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Audio Producer: Leah Porges

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au 

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.