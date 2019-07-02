Ivanka Trump Was Born To Try

Pity Delta Goodrem - who was Born To Try - in a world where trying isn't cool. At all.

Tom Gleeson said that his Gold Logie win was a bit of a joke, and talked down everyone who 'tried' to win it. But, hold on, wasn't he was on every TV show and magazine drumming up support? Sounds like trying to us.

Plus, Taylor Swift says her 'biggest bully' now owns the rights to all her music. How the hell did that happen, and why is she now being slammed for complaining about it?

And champion-'tryer' Ivanka Trump accompanied her father Donald to the G20 summit last week. And everyone is laughing at her. But is that cruel? Or is laughing at the Trumps the only way to stay sane?

You can buy to see us live at mamamia.com.au/events and it's all thanks to our partners, Toyota Kluger….

