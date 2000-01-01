News
Introducing Quizzish: Battle One: Ada Nicodemou VS Lynne McGranger

mamamia out loud

17 hours ago · 34 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Welcome to Quizzish, Mamamia’s brand new trivia podcast for people who think pub quizzes are a little bit... boring.

Every week, host Kelly McCarren will be joined by two rivals who will go head to head to see who can become the Quizzish champion. And the best thing? You can play along too. 

Joining us in the studio for our first episode is Home & Away’s Ada Nicodemou and Lynne McGranger. So who will win? Are you smarter than Aussie soap's best work wives? Let’s find out....

HOW DO I PLAY? 

Quizzish is a game that can be played wherever you listen to your podcasts. Walking the dog. On a road trip. At a girls' night on a speaker. Anywhere.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

There are three rounds, and inside every round, 3 games, and three questions per game.  We ask the questions and you write the answers down, then at the end of each game, we’ll have a score count and reveal who was right and who was wrong.

For every correct answer, you’ll get a point, for every incorrect answer, you’ll get...well, nothing. 

WHAT WILL I NEED?

Some paper, a pen and a brain full of useless facts! 

CREDITS:

Quizzish is made possible by our partners at Gordon’s London Dry Gin. Gordon’s....Shall we? https://brand-au.shortlyst.com/gordons/14901 

Quizzish is hosted by Kelly McCarren 

With thanks to Lynne McGranger and Ada Nicodemou from Home & Away

Quizzish is produced by Elissa Ratliff

Head of Audio is Bridget Northeast 

Fancy another competition? Take our 3 minute survey for your chance to win a $50 gift voucher by following this link: https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5621600/26df8e685012

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Quizzish is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.

 

