Hey Outlouders, Holly has a new show, it’s called Lowbrow, and we wanted you to hear it. If you want to hear more head here and subscribe.

Welcome to Lowbrow! Your cheat-sheet to big pop-culture moments from the perspective of two women- 25 years apart.

It's Holly's turn to instil some pop culture lore onto Em, and of course she's starting with a royal scandal. Before Prince Harry was a beloved activist living in Hollywood, he was just a cheeky chap looking to blow off some steam in Las Vegas between military tours. Cut to a game of strip billiards and a leaked photo, and the world never looked at Prince Harry the same way again.

PLUS Holly explains what an ugly piece of jewellery, a fedora and a Michael Jackson impression has to do with it all.

One story, two generations, so much WTF.

CONTACT US

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Hosts: Emily Vernem and Holly Wainwright

Executive Producers: Tia Ucich and Lize Ratliff

Producer: Emmeline Peterson

Audio Producer: Madeline Joannou

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.