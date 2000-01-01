News
Mamamia Out Loud

Mamamia Podcasts

The 'Insufferable' Waif Girl

We're seeing a certain type of character throughout pop culture at the moment, and she's been coined as the 'waif girl.' She's a barrel of contradictions and you've probably seen her depicted in Sally Rooney's books, the Twilight films, and across the Fifty Shades franchise. The waif girl is somehow normal but extraordinary, boring but fascinating, nerdy or bookish but sexy, and always, thin and white. Where did she come from, and why has she been dubbed fiction's most insufferable character trope?

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens
Producer: Emma Gillespie
Audio Producer: Leah Porges