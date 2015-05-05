In the toilets at the Logies

Is signing off your text messages and emails with an X inappropriate? We take a look at a new kind of list: The Moral Bucket List. Plus, we go behind the scenes at the Logies. What's it really like behind the velvet rope?

Show notes

The Logies red carpet - Stop Revive Survive.

The documentary on Big Bird

The toughest job in TV

Experts say reading to your children at bedtime is an unfair advantage

Support for same sex marriage grows

The book Jam will be reading her baby

Mia loves Chat 10 Looks 3

Monique loves Stephanie Dowrick's book Everyday Kindness

