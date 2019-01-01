News
The Icky Obsession With Shiloh Jolie-Pitt

Angelina Jolie and her brood of children have been on the red carpet recently, but one of them is getting some extra attention. The fashion and gender identity of Shiloh, 15, has been a hot topic, and it’s… weird. Mia, Holly and Jessie discuss the ickiness of our obsession with celebrity kids, and if there is ever an upside to having very famous parents.

Plus, check out the new season of Extraordinary Stories in MPlus called Linda Evangelista: The Supermodel Who Vanished


CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Holly Wainwright and Mia Freedman

Producer: Leah Porges & Sydney Pead