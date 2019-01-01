Angelina Jolie and her brood of children have been on the red carpet recently, but one of them is getting some extra attention. The fashion and gender identity of Shiloh, 15, has been a hot topic, and it’s… weird. Mia, Holly and Jessie discuss the ickiness of our obsession with celebrity kids, and if there is ever an upside to having very famous parents.

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Holly Wainwright and Mia Freedman

Producer: Leah Porges & Sydney Pead