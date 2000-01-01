Yesterday our jaws collectively dropped as the Prime Minister was confronted after an address at The National Press Club. Was it an important moment in an election year? Or just a salacious distraction?
Plus, what happens when the group chat gets too heated? Is there a graceful way to 'flounce'?
And.. performative beer-sculling. Ash Barty is at the centre of a new conversation about Australia’s obsession with booze.
Recommendations: Mia wants you to watch Love Me on Binge
