Some friendships are forever, but some, sadly, are not. If you've outgrown each other, had a bad falling out or the relationship has become unhealthy breaking up with your mate might be the only answer. But do you need to have "the talk?" Mia, Holly and Jessie ponder the most ethical way to break up with a friend.







CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Holly Wainwright and Mia Freedman

Producer: Sydney Pead

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.