Modern workplaces are distracting. Between social media, emails, meetings and office messaging apps it's no wonder we feel like we're not getting anything done. Jessie is fired up after learning about a concept by Cal Newport called "Deep Work." She explains to Holly and Mia how she's trying to get the most out of her brain each day.

