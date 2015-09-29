News
Em Rusciano knows how to be cool. She doesn't even had a pen licence and she writes with one anyway. Badass. The comedian and columnist joins Jamila Rizvi and Monique Bowley for this week's thought bubbles, like, should the Brownlow Red Carpet talk about more than the dresses? Can Julie Bishop take her boyfriend to work? How can you have better small talk conversations? And how much is too much to spend on scented candles?

Show notes

Thanks to Em Rusciano, you can follow her on facebook here and twitter here.

Your hosts are Monique Bowley and Jamila Rizvi. Mia Freedman will be back next week. 

And you can send a pen licence to podcasts@mamamia.com.au, the facebook page or @mamamiapodcasts on twitter. 

Fantastic NY Times article on putting your phone away before you talk

Em's column on the Brownlow red carpets is here

And Mamamia Out Loud proudly supports Rize Up.  For more info on how you can help support victims of domestic violence visit www.rizeup.com.au or their facebook page www.facebook.com/RizeUpAustralia

 

