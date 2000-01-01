News
BONUS: January 26

It's January 26 and there’s no episode today. You might have noticed that Mamamia only refers to January 26 by its date. This is to acknowledge that it is not a day of celebration for all Australians. So instead of spending 30 or 40 minutes listening to an episode of us talking, today we want to point you in the direction of some First Nations-focussed content and stories.

Jessie's recos:

What to listen to:

Who to follow:

What to read:

  • The Yield by Tara June Winch
  • Bindi by Kirli Saunders 
  • Fire Country by Victor Steffensen
  • Blakwork by Alison Whittaker
  • Growing Up Aboriginal in Australia edited by Anita Heiss

We’d love to hear from you, Outlouders, about the First Nations content you’re consuming, please share with us in the Facebook group! And it doesn’t stop here. At Mamamia, across our podcasts, our website, everything we do, we’re making a commitment to talk about these voices and stories today and every day.

And finally, if you want to be an ally this January 26, we urge you to send your MP a letter, you can find a draft template here. It's about the Uluru Statement from the Heart, which calls for constitutional change and structural reform that recognises the sacred, ancient spiritual link Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have to their land. It also recommends that  Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander First Nations be afforded a Voice in Commonwealth Parliament.

 

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.