In case you missed it, one of the biggest stories in the world right now is about Britney Spears finally speaking out about her conservatorship. We're taking you through the highlights and lowlights.

Plus, are children’s birthday parties getting a bit... out of hand? Or have we just found yet another way to shame parents? And what does it have to do with the Kardashians?

And our best and worsts of the week, which includes Holly following the rules and messing up her life in the process.

The End Bits

Recommendations: Holly wants you to follow Jimmy Rees for his hilarious Covid commentary on Insta.

To learn more about our membership offering and to listen to the Daily Drop, click here

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386



Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/



Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.