The Feeling We’re All Feeling

Homeschooling is terrifying parents across the continent, but shouldn’t we be allowed to give ourselves and our kids a bit of a break right now?
Also, some of us can’t focus on our work, others are catastrophizing and most of us are experiencing a sense of doom. It’s not exactly anxiety, so could it be… grief?
Plus, are phone calls making a comeback? Some of us used to consider them an inconvenience but nowadays we may need them more than ever. We discuss
Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright
Producer: Lem Zakharia and Luca Lavigne
