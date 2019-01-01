News
BONUS: I Give My Marriage A Year

mamamia out loud

16 hours ago · 40 minutes

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Holly Wainwright has written a book. Her third book. It’s called I Give My Marriage A Year, and on this very special episode of Mamamia Out Loud we take you inside the pages of it. 

You’ll hear the first chapter, read by Holly. And then Mia and Jessie will ask Hol everything there is to know about the book. But don’t worry, there aren’t any spoilers. 

‘I Give My Marriage a Year’ is about a couple in a relationship that’s on edge. Lou and Josh who have been together for 14 years. They share two kids, a mortgage, careers and plenty of history. Now, after a particularly fraught Christmas, Lou is ready to ask herself: is this marriage worth hanging on to?

LINKS

Here’s a link to Holly’s new book ‘ I Give My Marriage a Year’... https://www.booktopia.com.au/i-give-my-marriage-a-year-holly-wainwright/book/9781760789008.html

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright, and Jessie Stephens

Producers: Lem Zakharia and Elissa Ratliff

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

