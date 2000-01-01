Listen to yesterday's subscriber-only segment here: mamamia.com.au/podcasts/mamamia-out-loud/annabel-crabb-peter-dutton

Two alumni from The Bachelor divided the people of Instagram this week. What does it tell us about empowerment, and who decides what it looks like?

Plus, a disagreement about transparency, privacy, and the gaslighting of women by women.

And our best and worst of the week, which includes Brad Pitt, ex-encounters, Greece and… rats.

The End Bits:

Subscribe to Mamamia

RECOMMENDATIONS: Mia wants you to watch Keep Sweet: Prey & Obey on Netflix

Sign up to the Mamamia Newsletter here

Read Mia's article on Gaslighting here

Listen to Tom Tilley on No Filter here

Pre-order Holly's new book, The Couple Upstairs, here

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

CREDITS:

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Emma Gillespie and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Audio producer: Leah Porges

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au

Become a Mamamia subscriber: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.