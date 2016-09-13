News
Search

Hillary's sick, and so is the plebiscite.

mamamia out loud

13 Sep 2016 · 56 minutes

Pass the tissues, and put your hand over your mouth. Hillary Clinton has pneumonia. What does this mean for the woman who could be president? We've had a gutful of this same-sex marriage plebiscite but if we're going to spend $185 million on asking Australians what they think, should we throw a few other questions in too? The no-pants fashion moment that we can't stop looking at, why the Cleo Bachelor of the Year sparked another big idea from Mia. Plus Ask Bossy has advice for an impossible mother in law. 

Show notes:

This show is hosted and produced by Monique Bowley with Mia Freedman and Kate De Brito

Contact the show via outloud@mamamia.com.au and join the conversation on the facebook page

Question for bossy? Send a voice mail to askbossy@mamamia.com.au

Or dial up the pod phone 02 8999 9386

Mia recommends the documentary Weiner

And the US political podcast Keeping it 1600

and 

KDB recommends The Falling Man in Esquire

Monz recommends The Woman Who Wasn't There 

And thanks to our listener who recommends the Conversations With Richard Fidler episode with Anthony Albanese

