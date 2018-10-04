He's Just Not That Into You

Is Nick "Honey Badger" Cummins the most hated man in Australia right now, or the most honest? That's the question on everyone's lips after The Bachelor finale so we're going deep.

Plus, do you ever put your hand up at work to help out around the office? Organise the farewell card? Do the sweep for Melbourne Cup day? A new study has discovered that female workers are 48% more likely to put their hands up for office housework, and they are paying for it….

The End Bits

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens and Rachel Corbett

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

RECOMMENDATIONS

Rach wants you to put oil and cream on your legs

Holly thinks you should try Clarins' Beauty Flash Balm

Jessie wants you to read Liane Moriarty's new book 'Nine Perfect Strangers'

