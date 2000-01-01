How To Win An Argument

After reading Phoebe Matlz Bovy’s reflective article on ‘Lean in’ feminism, Mia asks, is the whole Karen meme that shames women for speaking up just another way to silence us?
Also, what is ‘soft ghosting’? We bring in Mamamia’s social media executive and dating correspondent, Emily Vernem, who has some dating horror stories.
Plus, how to argue with someone who has super LOUD opinions. An anonymous Outlouder needs some help, so it’s time for the ol’ Group Therapy.
This episode of Mamamia Out Loud is brought to you by Calming Blankets… https://www.calmingblankets.com.au/
LINKS
- The Karen Meme and the Death of “Lean In” Feminism by Phoebe Maltz Bovy… https://arcdigital.media/the-karen-meme-and-the-death-of-lean-in-feminism-c9fa0cb38d0b
- The article ‘I Don’t Know How To Explain To You That You Should Care About Other People’ by Kayla Chadwick...https://www.huffpost.com/entry/i-dont-know-how-to-explain-to-you-that-you-should_b_59519811e4b0f078efd98440
- How To Have A Conversation hub on Mamamia… https://www.mamamia.com.au/tag/how-to-have-a-conversation/
RECCOS
Jessie-Dying For Sex
CREDITS
Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright
Guest: Emily Vernem
Producer: Lem Zakharia
