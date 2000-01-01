How To Win An Argument

After reading Phoebe Matlz Bovy’s reflective article on ‘Lean in’ feminism, Mia asks, is the whole Karen meme that shames women for speaking up just another way to silence us?

Also, what is ‘soft ghosting’? We bring in Mamamia’s social media executive and dating correspondent, Emily Vernem, who has some dating horror stories.

Plus, how to argue with someone who has super LOUD opinions. An anonymous Outlouder needs some help, so it’s time for the ol’ Group Therapy.

This episode of Mamamia Out Loud is brought to you by Calming Blankets… https://www.calmingblankets.com.au/

LINKS

The Karen Meme and the Death of “Lean In” Feminism by Phoebe Maltz Bovy… https://arcdigital.media/the-karen-meme-and-the-death-of-lean-in-feminism-c9fa0cb38d0b

The article ‘I Don’t Know How To Explain To You That You Should Care About Other People’ by Kayla Chadwick...https://www.huffpost.com/entry/i-dont-know-how-to-explain-to-you-that-you-should_b_59519811e4b0f078efd98440

How To Have A Conversation hub on Mamamia… https://www.mamamia.com.au/tag/how-to-have-a-conversation/

RECCOS

Jessie-Dying For Sex

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright

Guest: Emily Vernem

Producer: Lem Zakharia

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia- https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/