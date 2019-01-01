News
Meghan, Harry & Oprah: A Debrief

mamamia out loud

a day ago · 38 minutes

Back


Surprise, it's the Mamamia Out Loud bonus ep no one asked for, but we absolutely couldn't be stopped from making it! We're dissecting all the big headlines in the wake of Harry and Meghan's tell-all interview with Oprah, and there's a LOT to get through. 

Plus we discuss how we feel about the young royals now and ask the important question, 'What's next?'

CREDITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens 

Producer: Emma Gillespie 

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au 

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

 

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.







































