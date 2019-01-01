Holly, Jessie and Mia suspect Aussie women are starved for good-dad content after Hamish Blake set our collective hearts on fire with his funny/wholesome cake-making videos over the weekend.

Plus, Holly is riled-up at celebrities clogging up hotel quarantine (especially badly-behaved ones like Katie Hopkins), but Jessie has got fury fatigue.

And, could you be Demisexual? The latest sexual identity we'd never heard of.



Recommendations: Holly thinks you should listen to Pieces of Britney

