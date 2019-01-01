News
When You're An Andy Living With A Hamish

mamamia out loud

12 hours ago · 41 minutes

In an article published on Mamamia, Michaela Banks writes “As the parent of a child with a disability, Ann Marie Smith's death keeps me up at night."’. Ann Marie, 54, had cerebral palsy and required full-time care. It is alleged that she spent the final year of her life in a cane woven chair, malnourished and with no assistance when it came to her basic human needs. What can we learn from her devastating death?

Also, how can an Andy bear living with a Hamish (or a Jessie)? In an interview with Jessie, Andy Lee recoiled in horror upon seeing her old parking tickets stashed on her car’s dashboard, and odd socks on her feet. So, if you’re a Hamish, and your partner is an Andy, how do you ensure you don’t drive each other mad?

Plus, one of our listeners wrote in with a dilemma about seeing a workmate’s child posting inappropriate content on Tik Tok. Should she tell the child’s mum? We deliberate in a very awkward Group Therapy. 

This episode of Mamamia Out Loud is brought to you by The Virtual Knockoff. Head to https://www.boozebud.com/mamamia for 10% off and free shipping to get your knock off drinks sorted.

LINKS

Michaela Bank’s story about Ann Marie… https://www.mamamia.com.au/anne-marie-smith/

Jessie- ABC’s The Pineapple Project podcast… https://www.abc.net.au/radio/programs/the-pineapple-project/the-holy-grail-of-connection/12253742

Mia- Cheap hair dryers including this Luna one…. https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/85301/luna-2200w-hair-dryer

RECCOS

Holly- Mia’s No Filter interview with Glennon Doyle… https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/no-filter/glennon-doyle-untamed/

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Lem Zakharia and Luca Lavigne

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

