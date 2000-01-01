News
Mamamia Out Loud

Mamamia Podcasts

My Hair Doesn’t Want To Go On A Wellness Journey

Does your hair need...wellness? Another celebrity has backed another beauty line. It seems to be happening on an accelerated level right now, as Kim Kardashian launches her skin care range, SKKN, and Nicole Kidman aligns herself with a vegan hair care line. Is there anything new here? Or are celebrities playing into the pervasive notion that women are still ageing vessels of a kind of 'averageness' that only celebrity endorsed products can rid us of?

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright, Emma Gillespie
Producer: Emma Gillespie
Audio Producer: Leah Porges