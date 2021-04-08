An Argument About Gwyneth's Beauty Routine

In case you missed it, there have been some important changes to the Covid vaccine rollout around the country. Our newshound, Fauziah Ibrahim, breaks it down for us. Who's impacted? When will we get immunized? What are the concerns around the Astrazeneca jab?

Plus, Gwyneth Paltrow shared some tips on how to apply SPF and it didn’t go down… well, while an ABC article is doing the rounds, highlighting the personal journey of someone called Duleesha, who was reportedly asked by HR to change her name to something "more Australian."

And, our best and worst of the week, including a long plane ride and a family reunion.

THE END BITS

Recommendations: Mia wants you to watch The Tailings on SBS On Demand.

You can read Caroline Hiron's post about Gwyneth here

The ABC article on workplace diversity mentioned in today's episode can be read here

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman and Fauziah Ibrahim

Producer: Emma Gillespie

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386



Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/



Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

