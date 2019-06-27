News
The Gold Logie Goes To...The Biggest Bully

mamamia out loud

27 Jun 2019 · 43 minutes

Back
From changing engagement rings to Jessie recommending breakfast... this episode of Mamamia Out Loud has it all…..

BUY TICKETS TO OUR LIVE SHOWS HERE.

Are the Logies a joke? That’s the question on everyone's mind as we lead into the 61st TV Week Logie Awards this Sunday. Gold Logie hopeful Tom Gleeson has pitted every nominee against each other, and not everyone's happy about it. Do we owe the Logies a little bit of respect? Or is it completely redundant?

Plus, is it ever okay to change your engagement ring, a year after you’ve received it? That’s what Meghan Markle has done, and Holly has some very strong feelings about it.

And Elizabeth Gilbert says everyone has two hours in their day when they're at their best. When is your window? And what do you do with it?

Subscribe to Mamamia Out Loud here: https://omny.fm/shows/mamamia-out-loud/playlists/podcast 

RECOMMENDATIONS

Jessie: Breakfast. Yes, Jessie has just discovered eating breakfast and we think she is taking the piss. And she also is watching The Voice.

Mia: Carolyn Bessette on Instagram 

Holly:  Reading Love and Other Battles by Tess Woods 

END BITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright.

Producers: Elissa Ratliff 

COME TALK TO US

Join the Out Louders Facebook group

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at outloud@mamamia.com.au

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.

COME AND SEE US LIVE - FIND TICKETS HERE.

Melbourne - Malthouse Theatre Thursday 25th July
Hobart - Theatre Royal Wednesday 31st July
Brisbane - Brisbane Powerhouse Thursday 8th August
Perth - Heath Ledger Theatre (State Theatre Centre) Thursday 22nd August
Darwin - Studio Theatre (Darwin Entertainment Centre) Thursday 29th August
Adelaide - Norwood Concert Hall Wednesday 4th September
Cairns - Tanks Arts Centre Wednesday 25th September
Orange - Orange Civic Theatre Wednesday 16th October
Geelong - GPAC Wednesday 30th October
Sydney - Seymour Centre Friday 1st November

