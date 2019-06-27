The Gold Logie Goes To...The Biggest Bully

From changing engagement rings to Jessie recommending breakfast... this episode of Mamamia Out Loud has it all…..
Are the Logies a joke? That’s the question on everyone's mind as we lead into the 61st TV Week Logie Awards this Sunday. Gold Logie hopeful Tom Gleeson has pitted every nominee against each other, and not everyone's happy about it. Do we owe the Logies a little bit of respect? Or is it completely redundant?
Plus, is it ever okay to change your engagement ring, a year after you’ve received it? That’s what Meghan Markle has done, and Holly has some very strong feelings about it.
And Elizabeth Gilbert says everyone has two hours in their day when they're at their best. When is your window? And what do you do with it?
Jessie: Breakfast. Yes, Jessie has just discovered eating breakfast and we think she is taking the piss. And she also is watching The Voice.
Mia: Carolyn Bessette on Instagram
Holly: Reading Love and Other Battles by Tess Woods
Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright.
Producers: Elissa Ratliff
