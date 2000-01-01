Subscribe to Mamamia

Does ghosting classify as emotional abuse? According to a proposed bill, absolutely.

Plus, a spicy listener dilemma about infidelity.

And, our best and worst of the week, ranging from magic tricks to an ambulance visit and friend dates.

The End Bits:

RECOMMENDATIONS: Jessie wants you to listen to Deborah Frances-White on Conversations

