The Generation That's Really Nailing Isolation

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

To Jessie’s scornful delight, Holly’s managed to scrape up some celeb gossip among the COVID-infested headlines. So, why did Harry and Meghan decide to call their charity Archewell? And, what do we think of Demi Moore and her ex Bruce Willis isolating together?

And, since we’re all desperately waiting for a COVID vaccine to materialise, what are anti vax groups up to? Well, notes have been dropping in people’s letter boxes in Sydney with a  brand new conspiracy theory. We have many thoughts.

Plus, Gen X seems to be doing alright in this mess. After all, they’re used to self-entertainment, delayed gratification, and expecting the world to end at any given moment. Is Gen X nailing isolation? We discuss. 

LINKS

The article ‘It Took a Global Pandemic, But Generation X is Finally Getting Love’... https://www.papercitymag.com/culture/generation-x-earns-respect-conronavirus-pandemic-stay-home/

RECOS

Jessie- My Dark Vanessa Book… https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/44890081-my-dark-vanessa

Mia- Fantastic Furniture… https://www.fantasticfurniture.com.au/

Holly- This Glorious Mess podcast's quiz episode… https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/this-glorious-mess/easter-quiz/

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Lem Zakharia and Luca Lavigne

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

