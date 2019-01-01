It’s the story that could be the plot of a movie, but at its center is a 22-year-old woman named Gabby Petitro, whose remains have just been found. Should we be careful about obsessing over true crime stories in real-time?



Plus, there’s a new movement on Instagram that helps you pretend you’ve been to places you haven’t been and done things you haven’t done. Is this leveling the playing field, or just a big con?

And, today many places are celebrating the return of a troubled sporting legend to the spotlight - but is it way too soon to forget what he did?

The End Bits:

Recommendations: Holly wants you to watch The Newsreader on ABC iView



Learn more about MPlus here.



