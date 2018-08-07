Free the FUPA

In the September issue of Vogue Beyonce has written a love letter to her Fupa. If you’re scratching your head and thinking ‘what the heck is a FUPA?’ You aren’t alone. But never fear, because Rach is here to explain.

Plus, do you ever dream about your exes? What are they doing when you dream about them? Apparently, it’s all very significant, and we’re going to tell you why.

And do tabloid magazines and the “fibs” they get away with have anything to do with the fake news epidemic?

The End Bits



Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Rachel Corbett and Mia Freedman

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

