Excuse Me, Can I Flirt With You?

Is flirting really allowed in 2019? We ask this question because one of our listeners wrote in with a group therapy about her friend's husband being a tremendous flirt. Which got us thinking: is flirting just plain problematic these days?

Plus, abortion remains technically illegal in NSW. On Saturday, thousands of women marched in Sydney’s Hyde Park to get it removed from the criminal code - Mia and her family were among them. But on Sunday there was an anti-choice rally. And in attendance? Barnaby Joyce and Tony Abbott. So why do these fathers of daughters not trust women?

And Mia is here to explain the Caroline Calloway story that everyone is talking about.

TOUR DATES

Cairns - Tanks Arts Centre Wednesday 25th September

Orange - Orange Civic Theatre Wednesday 16th October

Geelong - GPAC Wednesday 30th October

Sydney - Seymour Centre Friday 1st November

Subscribe to Mamamia Out Loud here: https://omny.fm/shows/mamamia-out-loud/playlists/podcast

END BITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Claire Murphy and Holly Wainwright

Producers: Elissa Ratliff

COME TALK TO US

Join the Out Louders Facebook group

GET IN TOUCH

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at outloud@mamamia.com.au

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.