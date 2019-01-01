There’s a lot of public attention this week around Jessica Rowe. The former TV presenter now has an interview podcast, and this week’s episode featured Pauline Hanson. Within a day of being published, the podcast was removed, so what does it tell us about how we platform particular voices in the mainstream media?



Plus, there’s a new set of dating rules that might just come in handy for when we are free to go and rub up against each other again.

And our best and worst that, as always, veers from the very serious to… furniture socks.

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Holly Wainwright and Mia Freedman

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

