Feminist Fight Club

What happens when you give women a wine and say 'tell us what you really think'? This. We talk the Kardashian Book Club, sex lives of celebrities that we have no business in, when you commercialise your kids for your own monetary gain (looking at you Beyonce), whether career women make bad mothers, and it's Jessie's most daring love experiment yet. You'll need a Mintie after this one.

Show notes

Your host and producer is Monique Bowley with Jessie Stephens and Jackie Lunn.

Mia Freedman was on a plane and will be back next week.

For Questions, comments, and general chitty chat: facebook.com/mamamiaoutloud

Email us: outloud@mamamia.com.au

To find any books mentioned in Mamamia podcasts go to apple.co/mamamia where you'll find all of our shows and books by our guests in one place.

Sign up for Mia's newsletter, and Monz's newsletter here

And the weekly challenge (apart from trying out cheesy one-liners), is to tell a friend about the show. Actually, just take their phone off them and subscribe them yourself. Don't look at their pics, you might see something weird, just go straight to the App Store, download the Mamamia Podcast app, or push straight onto the Podcast App on their iphone and subscribe them to this show. Much thanks. Many hugs.

Thanks to Truvee wines for the wine time.