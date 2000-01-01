News
Mamamia Out Loud

Mamamia Podcasts

The Feminism Of Being Hot

We’re not done talking about Em Rata, there’s too much to unpack!

Jessie has been reading about photogenic feminism. The #MeToo Movement has been monumental in giving women a voice to speak out against sexual abuse, but some worry this has turned into its own brand of activism, where we are only interested in survival stories of photogenic victims. Mia, Holly and Jessie discuss if this new type of feminism is leaving others behind.

Plus, the news season of Extraordinary Stories podcast is out now. Join Emma Gillespie for Linda Evangelista: The Supermodel Who Vanished.

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Holly Wainwright, and Mia Freedman

Producer: Sydney Pead and Rhiannon Mooney