It's budget time! Why should you care? Mia tells us why this year the federal budget is a win for women, but there are always losers at budget time, so who are they?

Plus, what is a life coach? And how do you know when you need one? Jessie has done some reading and thinks she's got the chops to help Holly answer a long term dilemma.

And, there is a video going viral on Instagram this week which we're calling 'the two inch theory of grief'. A recently widowed TV presenter says it's been a huge comfort to her since losing her partner, so what is it about this theory that seems to have resonated with so many people?

The End Bits:

Recommendations: Holly wants you to read last year's Booker prize winning book, Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart.

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386



Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/



Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.