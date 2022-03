Mia has recently learnt a couple things:



1. Don’t accessorise bras on the outside of your clothing.

2. One of her favourite underwear brands has been cancelled.



In this subscriber episode, Mia and Holly wrestle with what to do when the makers of a good product turn out to have very different values to yours.







CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright

Producer: Sydney Pead

Audio Producer: Leah Porges