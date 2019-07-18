Why Your Old Face Makes Me Sad

Instagram is trialling "like-less" photos on Instagram at precisely the same time people are using a Russian-backed app to peer into the future and see what they’d look like when they're (heaven forbid) OLD! Why is elderly the worst thing you can be online?

TV presenter David Campbell says that his son believes he is Princess Diana, which got us reflecting on the creepy stuff kids do.

And has the Prime Minister left an important group out of his new “Zero Suicide” goal?You can buy to see us live at mamamia.com.au/events and it's all thanks to our partners, Toyota Kluger….

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright

Producers: Elise Cooper and Elissa Ratliff

