News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

The Woman The World Is Talking About Today

mamamia out loud

21 hours ago · 34 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Joe Biden has (finally) secured enough votes in the U.S election to be declared the winner, making Kamala Harris Vice President Elect. As celebrations around Biden's win continue, it's his running mate everyone is talking about. Kamala Harris is the first woman elected Vice President, she's also the first black VP and someone we're tipped to spend the next four years being obsessed with.

Plus, Yesterday was Remembrance Sunday in Britain, when the royal family leads the country in tributes to troops from World War One, Two and more recent conflicts. Reports have emerged that Harry wanted a wreath laid in his honour at the event, but the Queen said NO. Holly asks the question, are Harry and Meghan still relevant? 

And, a listener dilemma from a concerned sister many of us can relate to, about breaking the cycle of a toxic, on-again-off-again relationship.

THE END BITS

Recommendations: Mia wants you to check out Haus of Dizzy. Check out their insta @hausofdizzy. While you're there, give us a follow! @MamamiaOutLoud 

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens 

Producer: Emma Gillespie

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

 

 

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

More Episodes

The Woman The World Is Talking About Today

34 minutes  ·  21 hours ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Quizzish: Does Celia Pacquola Know More Than Luke McGregor?

40 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Meltdown Of An Injured Narcissist

37 minutes  ·  4 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

US Election: It's Going To Be A Long Week

25 minutes  ·  6 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Why You're Wrong About Your Personality Type

25 minutes  ·  6 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

FOGO Is The New FOMO

37 minutes  ·  01 Nov 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

There's No Good Way To Talk About An 18 Year Old's Body

33 minutes  ·  29 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Australians Will Talk About This Day For Generations

31 minutes  ·  27 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Fake Melania 2.0

38 minutes  ·  25 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Incredible Cost Of Melbourne's Lockdown

40 minutes  ·  22 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Nobody Needs To See That On Zoom

36 minutes  ·  20 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Not All Nipples Are Created Equal

29 minutes  ·  18 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

How To Tell If You're Rich In Australia

37 minutes  ·  15 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Australia's Worst Boyfriend

42 minutes  ·  13 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Right To Bare Bottoms

31 minutes  ·  11 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Don't Spend Your Money On These Beauty Products

38 minutes  ·  08 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Remember When Trump Had Covid?

31 minutes  ·  06 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Hugh Jackman Is The Lucky One

32 minutes  ·  01 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mia Feels Sick

34 minutes  ·  29 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Warning: Do Not Date This Man

35 minutes  ·  27 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio